Mangaluru returns to normalcy

The curfew that was imposed in Mangaluru since December 19 after the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent was lifted on Monday and the city returned to normalcy.

Section 144 under CrPC has been in force in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction since morning. All the buses are operating normally.

Schools, colleges, government offices, banks functioned as usual. Shops, business establishments and malls witnessed a brisk business.

Inspector relieved

Mangaluru East Police Station Inspector Shatharam who was heard in a video clipping discussing how none were killed despite bullets being fired was relieved of his responsibilities.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha told DH that a probe is being carried into the video clipping that became viral on social media.

Shantharam had clarified that he was reacting to a statement from one of the constables who had said that firing in the air will injure people living in multi-storied buildings. The investigation is in progress. An order has been passed relieving him from his responsibility in the station.

Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha appealed to the public to submit photos and video footage related to the December 19 incident to the police. The video footage will help in investigating the incident. The video footage and photos can be sent to Mangaluru North Police via email—mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com