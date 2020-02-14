Mangaluru school projects selected for state-level expo

Keith Savio Cutinho and Prashith Shetty of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, who participated in the district-level science exhibition ‘INSPIRE Award’ held at Pilikula Shivaram Karanth Nisargadhama, Pilikula, recently, have been selected to present their projects in the state-level science exhibition.

Among the five students who participated in the Inspire Award contest, three were selected, namely Keith Savio Cutinho of class 7, Prashith P Shetty of class 6 and and Rafa Uzma of class 6, by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and were awarded Rs 10,000 each to prepare their project.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has been running the INSPIRE Award scheme since 2009-10 along with Science and Research Department, New Delhi and State Government Research and Training Department, Bengaluru.

Keith Savio Cutinho prepared a fire extinguisher drone that can be used to extinguish fire at places of high altitude or any such places which cannot be easily accessed by the fire fighters and their equipment. It can be deployed almost instantly compared to an entire fire-fighting unit due to its weight, size, and portability and it can be also used to water large gardens.

Prashith Shetty presented a three-in-one machine that caters three tasks at a time. This machine helps to grill food items, to keep away mosquitoes and for metal coating. It is a low cost project in which an old gas stove is used along with charcoal and an air blower.