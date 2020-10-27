Mangaluru squad rescues 12 heads of cattle being transported illegally

Cattle theft and illegal transportation detection squad personnel of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction rescued 12 cattle heads that were being transported illegally in an inhuman manner in a pick-up vehicle at Ujjodi in Mangaluru.

When the Police personnel at the Padil check post asked the vehicle to stop, the driver parked the vehicle beside the road at Ujjodi and fled.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that there were six cows, one ox and five calves in the vehicle. The seized cattle heads have been handed over to the 'gaushala' as per the directions of the court.

The squad has been constituted to check illegal transportation, theft and illegal slaughtering of cattle heads in the city police commissionerate jurisdiction, he said.

Check posts have been set up at 32 locations to check illegal activities in the commissionerate limits. Patrolling in the night too has been strengthened.

A PSI rank officer has been deployed for carrying out patrolling in the wee hours of the morning as well, said the Commissioner.

After constituting cattle theft and illegal transportation detection squad, seven cases of illegal transport of cattle heads have been registered and 28 cattle heads have been rescued.