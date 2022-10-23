Mangaluru teacher duo's campaign, 'On the Way' talks about issues with the education system

Teachers Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla's ‘On The Way’ campaign is about engaging with stakeholders to discuss the present education system.

MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty launched the teacher duo's campaign on Gandhi Jayanthi. The campaign will run througout the year.

During the symbolic launch, Chethan drew a huge stencil art of Mahatma Gandhi while Akshatha sang 153 songs.

She began with Roopagalanu daati, Namakotigalanu meeti, Edeya biriye bhaavadeeti, O nanna chetana, Aagu nee aniketana at Ulaibettu on the city’s outskirts.

Chethan Koppa, Kannada and Social Science teacher at Government Higher Primary school in Ulaibettu, said, “The campaign launched in Ulaibettu covered Moodbidri, Belthangady, Venur, Mudigere, Kottigehara, Belur, Halebid,Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Mandya, Nagamangala and Mysuru during Dasara holidays.”

The duo, who are partners travel to different places on their two-wheeler and a public address system.

A mimicry artiste and a Kannada teacher at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Akshata sings ‘bhavageethe’ and revolutionary songs to attract attention of people at a busy street. Once they get the attention, the couple engage public and parents in discussions about current education system.

They raise funds on the spot by keeping a small vase while interacting with the crowd on the street. The amount collected is handed over to school authorities.

The aim of the campaign is to present education system from a common man’s perspective.

“When we interact with parents in school, the discussions do not go beyond the student’s academic performance,” Chethan said.

“While out in the street, we seek answers to questions such as to why students who had scored full marks in Kannada subject had failed to become writers,” he said.

"Why those who scored centum in science and mathematics fail to become scientists", adds Chethan.

Swaroopa Study Centre founder Gopadkar, during the launch of campaign in Ulaibettu, hoped `On The Way’ will become a model for the entire country.

“We need an education in which a student does not get lost at the end. The education system should encourages love towards fellow human beings,” he said.

Isaak, a resident in Ulaibettu, said, “Learning is a continuous process. We need to create a conducive atmosphere in the schools.”

‘’As the schools have reopened, we will continue the campaign during weekends. We have covered around eight districts so far,” Chethan told DH. The couple plans to cover all districts in Karnataka. The entire campaign is being documented, said Akshatha.

Perfect school model

During their campaign, Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla came across a closed school in Balehalli in Chikkamagaluru district.

Chethan says there are 44,615 government schools in the state and13,800 schools among them have less than 25 students.

Soon number of schools closing down will increase.

"The community should be part of the school development," Chethan stresses.

During our campaign we met many people who have worked in the field of education and discussed on overcoming the shortcomings in system.

"There is a need to work on intellectual growth of a child. Education is not learning few lessons in the textbooks. Every child is gifted and there is a need to bring out the potential in each child,” feels Chethan and Akshatha.

If one school is developed as a model, then others will follow it and we can have a kind of satisfaction," says Chethan.