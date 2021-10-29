Mangaluru to get funds for FinTech Centres of Excellence

Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the state budget will earmark required funds for setting up a Centre of Excellence for Fin Tech in Mangaluru.

"The required amount will be earmarked in budget, to be announced in February," informed Dr Ashwath who also holds Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood portfolios. He was addressing gathering during Mangaluru Technovanza organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission under Beyond Bengaluru initiative at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Friday.

The Minister said in association with Keonics a Software park will be set up in Mangaluru. A decision on providing incentives for industries being set up outside Bengaluru will be considered by government. Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had emphasised on Beyond Bengaluru. The government will announce a telecom policy soon which will support telecom and internet service providers with a single window clearance system.

The Minister said state had received 50% of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. Thus there was no dearth of investments in Karnataka. Under National Education Policy (NEP), digital learning was implemented in government colleges. The students were provided with Tabs and classrooms had been converted into smart classrooms. Aarin Capital Co Founder and Chairman Mohandas Pai delivering keynote address declared Mangaluru as ideal for tech industry.

With highest number of medical colleges in Mangaluru, there is a need to set up a biotech incubator. To support startups, the government should announce a seed fund of Rs 1000 crore. Principle Secretary to Government, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr S Selvakumar said that 150 ITIs were being upgraded as technology hubs in association with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL).

The government is spending Rs 30 crore on each selected ITIs. There are five ITIs in Dakshina Kannada and four in Udupi that are being upgraded. In the past one year Rs 4500 crore was spent on these ITIs. These ITIs will offer Industry long term and short term courses. This year alone 6000 candidates had been admitted for long term courses, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary department of IT , BT, Electronics Dr E V Ramana Reddy said government has a clear vision on building innovation and technology ecosysyem in cities beyond Bengaluru. In order to promote innovation, growth in these cities, the skill development plan is to focus on creating a talent pool in the region beyond Bengaluru.

MoUs were signed between KDEM and Sahyadri, CEOL, IFSCA, Sapientury , MRG Group and Gigvista on the occasion. The Minister inaugurated KDEM Mangaluru office and launched FutureDigitaljobs @ Mangaluru 1000 positions in partnership with FUEL.