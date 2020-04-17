Mangaluru unlikely to face water crisis

Mangaluru may not face water crisis during peak summer this time, said Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Diwakar.

The mayor, while inspecting Thumbe dam, that supplies water to Mangaluru City, Ullal and Mulki, observed that there was enough water to meet the requirement of Mangaluru.

"In spite of the closure of hotels and industries, the demand for water has not reduced. As all the people are staying home, the water consumption has increased in Mangaluru and pumping continues as usual,” he added.

“The region will not face water crisis if we get rain in the month of June,” said the mayor.

The water level at Thumbe dam stood at six metres, which is sufficient for 50 days. On noticing the receding water level in the dam, water from AMR dam, situated upstream to Thumbe has been released to the vented dam. Last year, by April 13, water from AMR dam was released twice to Thumbe dam.

Years ago, MCC had begun water rationing, in order to tide over a harsh summer from April 12 by supplying water to all wards for 96 hours (four days) and discontinuing water supply for next 48 hours (two days). "Such rationing situation may not arise this year," the mayor said.

Of about 160 MLD of water pumped to the city daily from Thumbe, about 40 MLD was lost between Padil and Thumbe. In fact, about 200 MLD (million litres a day) of water was being used daily, including by the MCC, Mangalore University for its campus, Bantwal town municipality and farmers from River Nethravathi at Thumbe.

The vented dam has the capacity to store water up to seven metres and at present, it is stored up to six metres. When water is stored up to a height of 7 metres, 14.78 MCM of water can be stored in the dam.

MCC commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady, MCC deputy commissioner (administration) Santhosh Kumar and others were present.