Mangaluru vegetable markets still seeing crowds

Mangaluru vegetable markets still seeing crowds

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 01 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 11:07 ist
Crowds at vegetable shops and markets were seen in several places in Mangaluru. Credit: Govindraj Javali/ DH Photo

The rush for purchase of essential commodities has eased in several places in Dakshina Kannada with the relaxation of lockdown from Wednesday between 7 am and 12 noon by the district administration. However, a few markets in Mangaluru still had queues in front of vegetable shops on Wednesday.

Vegetable shops and markets in Mallikatte, Kadri, Bejai-Kapikad, Urwastore, Mannagudda and Carstreet areas were crowded with people violating social distancing norms due to the coronavirus crisis.

To avoid swelling of crowds at Central Market in Mangaluru, the market was opened only for wholesalers to collect vegetables. The entry of public to Central Market was prohibited.

MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady said that retail sale is prohibited at Central Market.

The Surathkal market too has been closed from April and traders from the market are allowed to sell essential commodities at alternative locations from 7 am to 12 noon.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Mangaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 