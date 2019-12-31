Mangaluru violence: Magisterial enquiry begins

The magisterial enquiry into the violence that broke out during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city, began on Monday.

The chief minister on December 23 had ordered for a magisterial enquiry by Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, along with CID inquiry, into the violence.

Accordingly, Jagadeesha visited Mangaluru and started the inquiry.

He inspected the area from DC office gate to Nellikai Road, where the anti-CAA protest had turned violent on December 19, resulting in the police firing which led to the death of two people.