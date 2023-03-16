M'luru: Visually impaired student completes MA in Eng

Mangaluru: Visually impaired student completes MA in English with first class

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 16 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 17:02 ist
Giridhar S Pai. Credit: Special Arrangement

Giridhar S Pai, a visually-impaired student who completed his MA in English with first class received the degree from Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

He said, "A speech software enabled me to read. Further, I used to record everything and listen to it daily while travelling to the university campus, which helped me to understand the syllabus and write for my exams."

He said that his mother Savitha Pai was supportive throughout his primary education till his post-graduation programme. "My lecturers too were supportive of my studies."

"I have written UGC/NET exam and waiting for the results. If I get Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), I want to complete my PhD and become an associate professor," he said.

He is the son of the late Sathish Pai and Savitha Pai from Mannagudde in Mangaluru.

Lauding his achievement, Dr Parinitha, Professor of English at Mangalore University said "being visually impaired, Giridhar's achievement is praiseworthy. He was diligent in attending the classes. He was hard working and put in the extra effort."

