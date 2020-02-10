Mangaluru: Writer expresses concern over Citizenship Act

Sandesha Awards instituted by Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education were presented to Boluvaru Mohammed Kunhi, Konkani writer Valli Vagga (Valerian D’Souza) of Bantwal, Shivkumar from Bengaluru (Sandesha Madhyama award), Helen D’Cruz (Music), K S Pavithra (dance guru), Justin D’Souza from Siddaganga Education Institution in Davanagere and bodybuilder Vincent Prakash Carlo, on Sunday.

Each awardee received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a citation and a memento.

Speaking after accepting the award, writer Mohammed Kunhi expressed concern over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.

“It is a tragedy for a writer who always supported solidarity to prove his Indian citizenship. Through my writings, I have always upheld the principles of solidarity,” he said.

Karnataka Sahitya Academy President B V Vasanth Kumar said that CAA is being misinterpreted. The CAA does not say anything about sending Indian Muslims out.

Those who are opposing the amended act were trying to create barriers between the communities. The writers should study the act.

Vincent Prakash Carlo said that sports talents are not recognised.

“In the last 21 years, I have not received an award. Sandesha Award is the first award I have received in my life,” he added.

Ballari Bishop Rev Henry D’Souza and others were present.