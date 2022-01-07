Mangaluru youth arrested for sexually harassing minor

Mangaluru youth arrested for sexually harassing minor

The accused even allegedly issued a death threat to the victim child

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 15:28 ist
The Urwa police arrested a 19-year-old youth for sexually harassing a minor girl. 

The arrested is Rithin alias Nithin (19). Police said that he had sexually harassed the minor girl, who is studying in class 4, in his house in Mangaluru on December 24.

fter returning from the school, the child had gone to the house of the accused near her house at around 4.30 pm to watch TV. The child ran away from his house when he tried to sexually assault her.

Later, the youth even forcefully gained entry into the house and allegedly issued a death threat to the victim child. The police have booked a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act following the complaint by the victim's father. 

