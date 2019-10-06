Manglore varsity retains national cross country title

Mangalore University has retained the championship for the fifth consecutive years in the All India Inter-university Men’s Cross Country Championship held in Moodbidri on Sunday.

The championship was organised jointly by Mangalore University and Alva’s College. All the six athletes who represented the Mangalore University were from Alva’s College.

Narendra Pratap of the host university clocked 31.52 minutes to clinch the top position. Pintu Kumar Yadav of Punjabi University Patiala came second with time of 32.13 minutes. Sathish Kumar S H of Madras University was third with 32.33 minutes.

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman Dr M Mohan Alva sponsored cash awards for the top three winners with Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Similarly, Abdul Bari of Mangalore University, who finished fourth (32.30 min) won Rs 10,000. Mohan Saini of Kumaun University, Nainital, and Rohith Yadav of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, took home Rs 5,000 each for finishing fifth and sixth with timings of 32.49 minutes and 32.58 minutes respectively.

The event involved a 10-km run, which was flagged off by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha from Nishmita Towers. The athletes passed through Main Road-Mahaveera College-Jain College-Alangar to reach the Swaraj Maidan synthetic track.

Team champions

With penalty points determining the outcome of the team’s position at the Cross Country Championship, Mangalore University was placed first with 30 points, while Punjabi University, Patiala, was second with 53 points. Savithri Bai Phule Pune University (62 points), Sant Baba Bhag Singh University (85 points), Maharshi Dayananad University (136 points) secured third, fourth and fifth places respectively.

Atomised transponders and digital clocks were used to record the timing and position of the participants. A total of 175 universities with 1500 athletes participated in the event.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Dr P S Yadapadithaya distributed the prizes to winners.