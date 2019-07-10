Manipal Arogya Card facility for Kodavas

People of Kodagu can avail Manipal Arogya Card to get concession in treatment at KMC hospitals, said KMC Hospital marketing department deputy manager Rakesh.

Addressing reporters, he said that the card can be used at KMC hospitals at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle and Attavara in Mangaluru, Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Dr T M A Pai Hospital in Udupi and Dr T M A Pai Rotary Hospital in Karkala. Manipal Hospital in Goa and Manipal College of Dental Sciences in Mangaluru are also covered under the scheme to avail treatments at concessional rates.

Cards of one year and two years duration are available. The membership fee for Manipal Arogya Card for individuals is Rs 250 for one year and Rs 400 for two years. The fee for the family card for one year is Rs 500 and for two years is Rs 700.

To get the facility, one can contact KMC hospital representatives in Madikeri. Phone: 97314 74598, 98802 62038 or 94807 88634.

KMC hospital representatives A A Pratish, Padmanabha and Ponnappa were present in the press meet.