Manual scavenging survey begins in Kodagu

Safai Karmachari Survey work nodal officer Lakshmi P said the manual scavenging survey has commenced in the district from Friday.

The survey is being conducted to implement the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. Those who were engaged in manual scavenging prior to 2013 can submit their details in the survey camp along with the documents.

The camp will be held at identified panchayats in Madikeri taluk limits from 10 am to 5.30 pm till December 8.

Officials will identify those who are engaged in manual scavenging. Manual scavengers from Hakathoor, Mekeri, Nariyandada, Hoddur and Parane can visit a camp at Kantharu-Murnad GP. Those from Made, Chembu and Sampaje villages can furnish details at Sampaje GP.

Manual scavengers from Bengoor, Kundacheri, Ayyangeri, Karike and Bhagamandala can visit Bhagamandala GP, those from Kunchila, Emmemadu, Ballamavati, Napoklu, and Bettageri GP can visit Napoklu GP. Scavengers from Galibeedu, Makkandoor and K Nidugane villages can visit K Nidugane GP for furnishing details.

The survey in Somwarpet taluk will be held till December 10 in various Gram Panchayats while in Virajpet taluk, it will be held till December 8.