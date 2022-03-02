Many DK students out of conflict zone, parents relieved

With their children from war-torn Ukraine reaching the borders of neighbouring countries, the parents back in Mangaluru are a bit relieved.

Pruthviraj from Bikarnakatte, a fourth-year medicine student, is travelling to Budapest via train.

Speaking to DH, he said “the situation was very bad when we left on Tuesday. God saved us. We narrowly escaped before they captured the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.”

Clayton, a native of Padil, has reached Slovakia. His mother Olin said that Clayton had made a video call to the family on Wednesday to inform them of the same. “We are relieved a bit now. He is about 800 km away from the Slovakia airport. The officials from the Embassy are supporting them.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that student Naimisha has left the bunker and reached Kharkiv railway station, Heena Fathima is moving towards Hungary, J Anusha Bhat has reached Romania, Pranav Kumar S has reached Poland and is accommodated at a relief centre.

Loyd Antony Pereira has reached Romania and is in a shelter centre, Sheikh Mohammed Thaha has left bunker and is moving towards the Kharkiv railway station, Anshitha Reshal Padmashali has reached Hungary and is accommodated at a hostel, Ahammed Saad Arshad has reached Slovakia, Preethi Poojary has reached Hungary, Pooja Mallappa Atiwal has reached Romania and Shalvin Preethi Aranha is moving towards Hungary, he said.

Dale Andriana Lewis, Mohammed Mishaal Arif and Pruthviraj have reached Hungary, the DC said.

