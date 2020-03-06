MAPS win Sahyadri Whiz Quiz 2020

Mangalore Academy of Professional Studies (MAPS) emerged as the winner of the sixth edition of Sahyadri Whiz-Quiz 2020, a quiz competition for undergraduates, organised by the Department of Business Administration-MBA, Sahyadri College in Adyar, on Friday.

A team comprising Skandakrishna, Trishul M V and Anurag from MAPS who won the first prize received a trophy and cash prize worth over Rs 25,000. Sumanth K, Srirama and Vargise Thomas – the team from SDM College, Ujire, won the second place and received a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

A team from Dr NSAM First Grade College, Nitte, comprising of Gagan V Palimar, K Goutham and Rhea Menezes won the third place with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10,000. National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Mangaluru Chapter Chairman and Cardolite, Mangaluru General Manager Divakar Kadri handed over the prizes to the winning teams.

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Principal R Srinivasa Rao Kunte presided over the programme.

As many as 9,000 students had participated in the college level quiz. About 990 students among them from 45 colleges in Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Karwar, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Kasargod were shortlisted for the Grand Finale of Sahyadri Whiz Quiz.

During the first preliminary round, 150 teams qualified for the second preliminary round conducted in the campus. Finally, six teams were selected for the Grand Finale.

Bengaluru based Hakuna Matata Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rakshith Shetty was the Quiz Master.

Global Delivery and Enablement, Wipro Limited General Manager and HR Head Praveen Kamath Kumbla while inaugurating the programme, emphasised on acquiring language skills, cultural skills and embracing changes in the global market.

Prakyath Bhandary, Associate-People and Culture Team, Grant Thornton LLP, Bengaluru was the alumni guest.

Prof Ramesh K G, Dean-Strategic Planning, Prof Padmanabha B, chief coordinator of Sahyadri Whiz Quiz 2020 and Dr Vishal Samartha, Director-MBA, were present.