Marriage video goes viral: Police checking whether norms flouted

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 05 2020, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 19:55 ist

The police are checking the veracity of a video clipping of a group dancing during a marriage ceremony at Ammunje in Bantwal taluk.

A video of many youths dancing without wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms had gone viral on social media. The video clipping claimed that the marriage function had taken place on July 2.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said that Bantwal Rural Police Station Sub Inspector had initiated a probe. The organisers of the marriage function had taken permission from the local panchayat for organising the marriage with 50 guests.

The police are verifying whether the video clip that is being circulated in social media is of the same marriage function. 

