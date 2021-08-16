Marshy field sports enthrals people

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Aug 16 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 20:24 ist
Youth take part in a marshy field football match.

The marshy field sports events organised by Ponnampet Nisarga Jaycee in the paddy fields enthralled the players and the audience on Monday.

People of all ages, starting from children to the elderly, took part in various events. The event made everyone happy during the pandemic times.

The players who took part in the marshy field football event were immersed in slush. The teams did not leave any stone unturned in giving their best to win.

The tug-of-war event was marked by heavy competition. The teams fought against each other, with their legs stuck in the marsh.

It took a lot more effort for the participants compared to regular sports, as their legs got stuck in the marsh.

The sports enthusiasts cheered their favourite players by whistling, clapping and hooting.

The events were held in the field belonging to Muruvanda Subramani and Kameyanda Erappa.

Jaycee zone 14 president Bharat M Acharya inaugurated the sports meet. He felt that the local sports talents need encouragement.

Haturu Gram Panchayat president Kuppanda Giri Poovanna, member Muruvanda Pravin Kuttappa, Cauvery Yuvaka Sangha, Mayamudi, Zilla Yuva Okkoota and the department of youth empowerment and sports coordinated the event.

