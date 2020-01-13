Masjid demolition enactment: Police seek legal opinion

The police, who had booked a case on the enactment of the Babri Masjid demolition at the annual sports day of the Sri Rama Vidyakendra School at Kalladka, are seeking legal advice for further action.

The students had enacted the event in the presence of Kiran Bedi, lieutenant governor of Puducherry, and other dignitaries.

Based on the complaint filed by Aboobakkar Siddiq, the Bantwal police had filed an FIR against RSS leader and head of the school Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and others. As all those who enacted the scene are children, the police have sought legal opinion.

SP B M Laxmiprasad said, “A letter has been written to legal experts seeking their opinion. In case of necessity, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat will also be enquired.”