‘Masketeers’ create awareness on prevention of COVID-19

‘Masketeers’, a team of students from St Agnes College, have set an example by making the best use of social media and creating awareness on the prevention of Covid-19.

The students clicked photographs with their parents and grandparents and posted the same on Instagram and Facebook, under the title #IAmMasketeer. “The title of the campaign, #IAmMasketeer, is inspired from the word musketee, which refers to a soldier who uses a weapon to defend himself,” said Harsharaj Gatty, Assistant Professor in Journalism department, St Agnes College.

“Thus we coined the term ‘Masketeer’ to refer to those who use masks to protect themselves and others from the bug. To prevent spread of Covid-19, all we need to do is wear masks. But, some youth dislike wearing a mask as it conceals their face. This attitude can be dangerous. Campaign #IAmMasketeer intends to change this mindset. Every student who is part of the campaign, calls herself as a masketeer and posts pictures with the elders in the family, wearing masks.”

This is to make youth understand that precautionary measures will not only save them but will also protect their family members, especially the elders. The students have also invited their friends to post their pictures on the theme. The campaign which was launched on June 4, has received good response on the first day itself, Gatty said.

Crista Mary, a final year B A student, went one step ahead and posted pictures of her making masks. She told DH that she learnt the art of making masks from her sister-in-law. Initially, she made them for her family members and later for the needy too.

Mary said that the work kept her engaged throughout the lockdown period. St Agnes College Principal Dr Sr M Venissa was pleased when told how the students had utilised their time for creating awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Students taking a call was the need of the hour. The students, through the campaign, have tried to convey that they care for others too,” the Principal stressed.