'Mass marriages should be organised at temples'

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari has directed officials to make arrangements to organise mass marriages at ‘A’ category temples by the Department of Religious Endowment and Muzrai.

Chairing a meeting, he said that, during the mass marriages, the bride should be given Rs 5,000 and the groom should be given Rs 10,000. The golden ‘taali’ worth Rs 40,000 should be borne by the temple fund, he added.

“After availing of permission from the temple executive office, administrator, hereditary managing trustee, deputy commissioner, the mass marriage date should be fixed as either April 26 or May 24,” said Kota.

The minister said that those who wish to use the facility should get the application from the temple office, provide suitable documents and register their names 30 days in advance.

“The Marriage Registration Officer and Women and Child Development Department officer will be present on the day of the marriage to initiate measures for registration of the marriage. The supplemental reward for entering wedlock through mass marriage will be credited to the accounts of the brides and grooms,” the minister added.

“As many as 20 temples under ‘A’ category have been selected for the mass marriage programme. The complete details on the temples should be made available in the first week of December,” said Kota.

‘Repair rural roads’

The minister also directed officials to initiate measures to repair roads that have been damaged in natural calamity in the rural areas of Dakshina Kannada.

“The rain has taken a toll on the rural roads. Funds have been released to repair the roads, but officials have not taken up the work,” the minister expressed displeasure.

He directed officials from the Panchayat Raj and Engineering to take up repair of fully damaged roads on priority basis.

He also directed the officials to solve the row over land to construct a KPTCL sub-station to supply power to nine villages in Kuddupadavu of Bantwal taluk within a week.