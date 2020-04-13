Mass throat swab collection camp conducted in Chembugudde

Department of Health and Family Welfare conducted a mass throat swab collection camp in Chembugudde area, in Ullal CMC limits, on the city's outskirts, on Monday.

The health officials decided to collect throat swab samples of all the residents in Chembugudde after a youth who had attended Tablighi religious gathering at Nizamuddin, tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

About 100 samples of children and women were collected since the morning by health officials.

"The man who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Chembugudde had attended a Namaz in the local Mosque. On that day, 150 to 200 people had attended the Namaz," said sources.

Thus, officials were forced to collect throat swab samples of all the residents, as a precautionary measure.

"A team of doctors had made arrangements to collect the throat swabs of people in Chembugudde area in the morning. The department could not trace all the people who had attended prayers. Hence, considering it as a special case, it was decided to collect samples of throat swab of all those residing in the vicinity of Chembugudde," the DHO elaborated.

Initially, residents were reluctant to step forward and submit their samples. Later, local MLA U T Khader, DK district Wakf Advisory Committee President Kanachur Monu and local elected members instilled confidence in the people, by voluntarily allowing health officials to collect their throat swab samples.

"Until we reached the spot, none were willing to submit throat swab samples. To dispel fears, I had asked officials to collect my throat swab sample," said Monu.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari said the district administration had decided to conduct swab tests on those suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILL), Severe Accurate Respiratory Infection (SARI) and are residing within a seven-kilometre radius from the place where positive cases were reported in the district.

The district had reported 12 Covid-19 positive cases. Four among the 12 were from Kasaragod, two from Udupi and one from Uttar Kannada districts.