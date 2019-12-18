Mathias Family Poetry Award for Guadalupe Dias

Guadalupe Dias from Majorda, Goa, has won Kavita Trust’s Mathias Family Poetry Award for the year 2019.

The award includes Rs 25,000, a citation and a certificate of appreciation, which will be handed over to the poet on January 11, at Ravindra Bhavan, Madgaon, Goa, during the 14th edition of Kavita Fest.

The poetry collections of Guadalupe are ‘Bhuimfodd’ (2006), ‘Mollobganga’ (2007), ‘Jalasthal’ (2009), ‘Mamacho Ganv’ (2010 – Nursery Rhymes), ‘Na-tem’ (2014) and ‘Asor’. Besides, she has published ‘Hanslear Zata?’ (Humour) and ‘Jvalamukhi’ (2011/2014 – Creative Literature).

Her poems and articles have appeared in magazines and dailies including Gulab, The Goan Review, Dor Mhoineachi Rotti, Konkan Times, Nuvemcho Pormoll, Nokhetr, Sunaparant, Vavraddeancho Ixtt, Umalle, Jivit, Bimb, Ononya and Amcho Avaz Bhangor Bhuim.

Guadalupe Dias works for the Goa State Pollution Control Board. She was chosen by the Election Commission of India as the ‘Election Icon for Youth’ during the 2017 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

12th recipient

Guadalupe is the 12th recipient of this award, which was instituted in 2008 by Joseph Mathias, managing director, Merit Freight Systems, Dubai, in his family name.

Kavita Trust, which works for the promotion of Konkani poetry, is holding its annual poetry festival in Goa on January 11 and 12 in association with Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Goa.