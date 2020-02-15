Matsya Darshini canteens to come up in 11 districts: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Mouth-watering seafood will be available in hinterland with Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary declaring that Matsya Darshini canteens will be set up in 11 districts.

Speaking to DH, an action plan for Rs 50 lakh has been prepared for Matsya Darshini canteens. The government has sanctioned funds for the same. After the tender process is complete, it will be implemented through the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation. The Matsya Darshini canteens are likely to open next month.

Govt to fix price

In the beginning it will function from government buildings. At a few places, it will function from rented buildings. If the government cannot run

Matsya Darshini, then it will be entrusted to private individuals. However, the price will be fixed by the government only, said the minister.

Already, there is a demand for fish delicacies of Matsya Darshini in Shivamogga and Bengaluru. It will be opened in Mysuru, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Udupi, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bengaluru (another outlet) and Uttara Kannada. Depending on the success of the project, it will be extended to the other districts in Karnataka, said the minister.

The fish delicacies that are available for Rs 800 to Rs 900 in star hotels will be available for Rs 100 to Rs 110 in Matsya Darshini canteens.

The fish for the canteen will be procured from Malpe and Mangaluru.

There are also plans to sell fresh fish in Matsya Darshini. By fixing price for the fish, it will be supplied to all the Matsya Darshini centres in future. This will help the growth of fisheries sector in the coastal belt, said Kota Srinivas Poojary.