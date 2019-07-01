‘Matte Kalyana’ programme to be held on August 5

Sahamata Vedike will organise a people’s movement ‘Matte Kalyana’ across the state and a programme in this regard will be held in the district on August 5, said Sharana Sahitya Parishat district president S Mahesh.

He was chairing a preparatory meeting at Ambedkar Bhavana near Sudarshana Circle in Madikeri on Sunday.

“The campaign which will be held between August 1 and 30, will be led by Chitradurga district Sanehalli Mutt pontiff Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami. The aim of ‘Matte Kalyana’ campaign is to create a secular society,” he said.

‘Matte Kalyana’ leader Chaknahalli Mahesh said that the Sahamata Vedike, the organiser of the campaign, comprises of pontiffs, intellectuals, writers and artists. Coordinators are appointed in all districts of the state.

Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami said that a rediscovery of the Sharana movement of 12th century AD will be made through the campaign, towards refining the polluted minds. People from all walks of life should take part in the ‘Matte Kalyana’ movement to create a society of harmony.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat former district president T P Mahesh, Shirigadale Mutt seer Immadi Shivalinga Swami, Dalita Sangharsha Samiti leader Veerabhadraiah, leaders Monnappa and Mallikarjuna Swami.