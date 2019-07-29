‘Matte Kalyana’ to be flagged off on August 1

Taralabalu Shakha Mutt of Chitradurga district, in association with Sahamata Vedike, will organise ‘Matte Kalyana’ campaign in various districts of the state, between August 1 and 30.

The campaign will be flagged off from Tarikere on August 1, said Sahamata Vedike state convener Chatnalli Mahesh.

Addressing the media in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, he said that the objective of the campaign is to revive the Sharana movement of the 12th century which opposed the caste hierarchy and emphasised on equality among men and women.

Writer Go Ru Channabasappa will inaugurate the campaign at Akka Nagalambike Aikya Mantapa in Tarikere on August 1 at 11 am.

Taralabalu Shakha Mutt pontiff Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami will be present on the occasion. Kannada University, Hampi, professor Dr Rehmath Tarikere, thinker Gangambika Basavaraju and actor Chethan will deliver lectures on the occasion.

A session will be held at 3.30 pm. Later, artistes from Shivasanchara troupe of Sanehalli will perform a play ‘Molige Maraiah’.

Chatnalli Mahesh said that a harmony walk will be taken out at 10 am, prior to the inaugural function, from Mahatma Gandhi Circle to the venue of programme. Religious leaders, elected representatives and the general public will participate in the meet.

The valedictory of ‘Matte Kalyana’ campaign will be held at Basaveshwara Sabha Bhavana in Basavakalyana, Bidar on August 30. Writer Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa will deliver the valedictory address.

Sahamata Vedike district committee coordinator K R Anandappa, members B G Somashekharappa and leader Nettakerehalli Jayanna were present in the press meet.

‘Matte Kalyana’ schedule

August 2 - Udupi, August 3 – Mangaluru, August 4 – Hassan, August 5 – Kodagu, August 6 – Mysuru, August 7 – Chamarajanagara, August 8 – Mandya, August 9 – Ramanagara , August 10 – Bengaluru, August 11 – Bengaluru Rural , August 12 – Kolar, August 13 – Chikkaballapur, August 14 – Tumakuru, August 15 – Chitradurga, August 16 – Bellary, August 17 – Raichur, August 18 – Yadgir, August 19 – Bagalkot, August 20 – Gadag, August 21 – Koppal, August 22 – Davangere, August 23 – Shivamogga, August 24 – Karwar, August 25 – Haveri, August 26 – Dharwad, August 27 - Belagavi, August 28 – Vijayapura, August 29 – Kalaburagi, August 30 - Bidar‌.