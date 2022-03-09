DK District Association of Weight lifters and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will organise a two-day weight lifting competition, ‘Mayor’s Cup’, from March 12.
The competition for men will be held in categories of 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 89 kg, 96 kg, 102 kg and 109 kg.
The competition for women will be held in categories of 45 kg, 49 kg, 55 kg, 59 kg, 64 kg, 71 kg, 76 kg, 81 kg and 87 kg.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia