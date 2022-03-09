DK District Association of Weight lifters and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will organise a two-day weight lifting competition, ‘Mayor’s Cup’, from March 12.

The competition for men will be held in categories of 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 89 kg, 96 kg, 102 kg and 109 kg.

The competition for women will be held in categories of 45 kg, 49 kg, 55 kg, 59 kg, 64 kg, 71 kg, 76 kg, 81 kg and 87 kg.