MBBS intern ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 20 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 23:31 ist

An MBBS intern at Kanachur Hospital ended her life by suicide in the apartment where she was staying in Kuthar on the city's outskirts.

According to the police, Vaishali (25), a native of Bidar, was doing her internship in the hospital. Vaishali reportedly was sharing her apartment with another friend on the 12th floor and they both were staying in separate rooms.

She had ended her life allegedly due to a misunderstanding with her boyfriend Sujish, her classmate and a native of Palakkad.

Based on the complaint of parents, police arrested Sujish and registered a case under section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) at Ullal Police station.

