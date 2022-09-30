MCC approves report on naming Surathkal junction after Savarkar

The council of Mangaluru City Corporation Council (MCC) approved its Town Planning and Reforms Standing Committee’s recommendation on naming a junction in Surathkal as Sri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Circle.

Newly elected Mayor Jayanand Anchan presided over the meeting.

The proceedings of the meeting will be ratified in the next council meeting and later, a proposal will be sent to the government for approval.

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty had submitted a proposal to the MCC Council on naming the junction after Savarkar.

The council, in its meeting on October 30, 2021, had referred the proposal to the standing committee.

The standing committee members on February 15 had visited the spot and decided to recommend the council on naming the junction after Savarkar.

The objections of the members, Keshav and Shamshuddin, were also documented in the committee meeting.

“We had objected to the proposal when it was tabled in the council. We will object it when the proceedings of the meeting will be tabled in next council meeting for ratification,” opposition members in the council said.

Circle after Sarvajna

MLA Dr Bharath Shetty had submitted a proposal to the council on naming Bondel Circle in the MCC limits after Poet Sarvajna.

The junction is in close proximity to many educational institutions, including a women’s polytechnic, MSNM Besant Institute of PG Management Studies, Mahatma Gandhi Centenary High School and College.

It is one of the roads leading to the Mangaluru International Airport.

As per the government’s rules, a proposal was referred to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms.

