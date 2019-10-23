MCC Council polls: Nominations from Thursday

The nomination papers for the election to the council of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will be accepted starting Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, who is also district returning officer, briefing reporters on the preparations for the election, said that the deadline to accept nominations was fixed as October 31.

The nominations will be scrutinised on November 2 and the last date to withdraw nominations will be November 4. The election will be held on November 12 and the counting will be held on November 14.

As many as 12 returning officers have been appointed to receive the nominations. Ravichandra Nayak (Ward 1 to 5), Venkatest G (Ward 6 to 10), Yogish S B (Ward 11 to 15), Bhanu Prakash (Ward 16 to 20), Gokuldas Nayak (Ward 21 to 25), Sachin Kumar (Ward 26 to 30), Usman A (Ward 31 to 35), Uday Shetty (Ward 36 to 46), Dr M Dase Gowda (Ward 41 to 45), Thippesway (Ward 46 to 50), Appaji Gowda (Ward 51 to 55) and S K Chandrashekar (Ward 56 to 60).

Twelve officers are appointed to ensure strict implementation of model code of conduct.

Voters

There are 3,87,517 voters in the Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction. There are 1,99,989 male, 1,87,465 female voters and 63 transgender voters. There are 448 polling booths in the MCC limits.

The district administration had received 601 control units and 601 ballot units for the polling. The mustering, de-mustering and counting will be held at the Rosario Educational Institutions in Pandeshwar, Sindhu Rupesh informed.

She said that NOTA option is available in the EVMs. Further, names and photographs of the candidates will also be given in the EVM.

The expenditure limit for the candidate was fixed at Rs three lakh.