MCC has no records on roads, water, UGD networks: Commissioner

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has no maps of roads, records of UGD networks and length of water supply networks that were taken up in the past in areas under its jurisdiction, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said on Monday.

He was replying to corporator Abdul Rauf who had sought a map on roads and UGD lines developed in corporation limits.

Akshy Sridhar said that many surveys were conducted in the past but the corporation is yet to develop comprehensive data.

Mapping was done for the developmental works taken up in the past year under Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojane and under the 15th Finance Commission, he added.

Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the property survey, being taken up in city limits, also had revealed that MCC does not have proper data on properties in its jurisdiction.

When corporator Lancelot Pinto said that the resolution passed in the Water Adalat chaired by the mayor was yet to be implemented, the MCC commissioner said that water bills were issued by taking an average of previous bills.

LED woes

“If there are any particular cases of consumers being slapped with a huge amount of water bill, then it can be brought to the notice of the executive engineer,” he added.

To queries from corporators, the commissioner clarified that the agency had to instal LED lamps in MCC limits, under the Smart City project, by October 2021.

They had failed to instal even one-third of the LED bulbs. Three show-cause notices had been served. If they fail to complete it, the contract will be terminated, he said.

‘Write to govt’

Corporators alleged that the deputy commissioner (development) had failed to take up works on time.

He had also failed to attend the MCC’s budget meeting, they said.

The corporation resolved to write to the government seeking action against DC (development) who failed to take up works on time.

The mayor said that he had written to the MCC commissioner on writing to the government and taking action against the deputy commissioner.

Corporators raised the issue of houses being constructed without availing the building licences and single-site approval in many wards in MCC limits.

The mayor said that if the old house was being demolished in order to build a new house, then the owners should obtain a licence for the construction.

The town planning section should ensure that the old door numbers of houses are cancelled immediately, he added.

‘Begging on the rise’

Corporator Praveenchandra Alva and Sudheer Shetty said that beggars are causing inconveniences to the public at traffic signals and junctions.

The beggars are also sleeping beside the road in Nanthoor and below Pumpwell Flyover, they said.

The MCC commissioner promised corporators that a meeting will be convened with the police and social welfare department to discuss preventive measures to check begging.