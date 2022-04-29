MCC notifies 210 auto parking stands

Mangalore City Corporation (MCC), in association with the police, notified 210 autorickshaw stands in the MCC limits.

A meeting in this regard was presided over by MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty.

Members of the autorickshaw committee had objected to the clearing of auto stands at Hamilton Circle and other areas in the city.

They said despite submitting demands on notifying an additional 10 to 15 auto stands in addition to 210 notified spaces for parking autos, no steps had been taken by MCC.

The auto stands were cleared at a few places to facilitate the road widening work. Now, the MCC has notified areas for 210 auto stands in MCC limits.

Any issues pertaining to the autorickshaw parking space should be submitted in writing to MCC. The MCC will take steps to solve the issue, promised the mayor.

The MCC will recommend to authorities to take suitable action against unauthorised auto stands in MCC jurisdiction, he said.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the MCC has notified 210 auto stands. The auto drivers union can submit applications in case of additional parking space that needs to be notified in the MCC limits.

With the increase in the number of autorickshaws, the auto stands running out of space is a common feature. As a result, illegal stands set up by different trade unions had begun to prop up at even small junctions, hampering the free movement of vehicles.

In a few places, even the autorickshaws are parked in two rows, causing traffic congestion in said areas.