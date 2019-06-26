MCC officers seize 300 kg banned plastic products

A team of Mangaluru City Corporation officials raided shops in Hampankatta and seized over 300 kg of banned plastic materials, including carry bags, on Tuesday.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gayathri Nayak and Health Officer Manjayya Shetty led the team that raided shops in the Central Market area, Bibi Alabi Road and Maidan Cross Road.

Gayathri Nayak, who spoke to DH, said that a majority of the seized items included plastic carry bags, plastic plates, glasses, spoons and polypropylene bags, which look similar to cotton bags.

In spite of the ban on the use and sale plastic, these items were easily available at many of the shops raided. Fine was also collected from such traders.

“We have urged the traders not to sell the banned plastic products. Instead, traders should use cloth bags or paper bags. The traders were also warned that their licences would be cancelled if they continued to sell the banned plastic products,” she added.

“The drive will continue. Further, a drive will be taken up against flexes that have come up once again in Mangaluru city,” said the officer.