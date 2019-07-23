MCC revises water tariff

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has revised the water tariff which will become effective from the next billing date.

The revised tariff is effective from April 1, 2019.

According to MCC Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer, the minimum tariff has been revised from Rs 65 up to 24,000 litres (24 kilolitres) to Rs 56 up to 8,000 litres (8 kilolitres). The maximum quantity of water which can be used within the limits of the minimum tariff has been reduced to 8,000 litres from 24,000 litres.

The revised tariff applicable to next-level slabs are— Rs 7 per kilolitre upto 8 kilolitre; Rs 9 per each kilolitre for above 8 kilolitres and up to 15 kilolitres category; Rs 11 per each kilolitre for above 15 kilolitres and up to 25 kilolitres category, and Rs 13 per each kilolitre for above 25 kilolitres category.