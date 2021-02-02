MCC team to inspect land ideal for IT Park at Bondel Junction

A team comprising officials of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) led by Mangaluru Mayor, Chief Whip of the Council and Opposition Leader in the Council of MCC, will inspect 9.4 acres of land proposed for constructing an IT Park at Bondel Junction.

The MCC will initiate the process of acquiring land from the owner of the land only if the team is satisfied that the land is suitable for the IT Park. A proposal to acquire 9.4 acres of private land for the purpose through TDR by the city corporation was mooted by Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty. If the site was found suitable for the project, the MCC will send a proposal to the government for approval, said Mayor Diwakar.

MLA Bharath Shetty, in his proposal to MCC, had said, “About 9.4 acres of land, owned by Rohan Monteiro, was available on survey number 81-2 (p) and 81-3 (p) in Marakada village near Bondel Junction. The owner of the land has given approval for the acquisition of the land by providing transferable development rights (TDR).”

The MLA said the proposed land has road connectivity and can be developed as IT Park either through Mangaluru Smart City Limited or by the government-run agency, he felt.

In fact, a survey map for the IT Park to be constructed on 9.15 acres was also submitted. As per Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act Section 14 (B), land cannot be acquired for IT Park by providing TDR, he added.

However, as per Section 14 (B), serial number 28 (j), land can be acquired for public purposes like providing transport facility, water supply, UGD and other purposes by providing TDR after getting approval from the government. The proposed site under Master Plan - 2 of MUDA has been categorised as a residential area and partly park/playground and open space, the MLA said in his proposal.