MCC to hold TDR adalat to speed up process of issuing DRCs

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will hold Transferable Development Rights (TDR) adalat to accelerate the process of granting Development Rights Certificate (DRC) to citizens who have offered their land for road-widening projects undertaken in the corporation limits, on February 18.

Property owners who had parted their property rights to MCC for road-widening five years or prior to the initiation of the amendment to Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act on October 7, 2021, can submit the records to the MCC TDR Cell to accelerate the process, said Mayor Premananda Shetty to reporters.

TDR refers to the grant of additional built-up area to a landowner in return for the portion of a plot taken for a public project. The public can bring the issue of any grievances pertaining to the TDR to the notice of the MCC during the adalat.

The mayor asked property owners who are yet to receive DRCs to submit necessary documentary proof to the TDR Cell of MCC to avail the certificates.

If they submit documents pertaining to RTC, copy of Khata/mutation, survey map and Encumbrance Certificate, to the Cell, then the MCC will collect all the details pertaining to the TDR and publish it on the website for inviting objections for 15 days, he said.

If no objections are received, then the applications will be recommended to Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for initiating the certification process, who in turn will issue the certificate, he added.

Prior to the amendment to the Act, the process was lengthy as MUDA was also inviting objections after getting recommendations from the MCC for the issue of DRC. The amendment has simplified the process with only MCC inviting objections from the public. If no objections are received, then it will be recommended to the MUDA to initiate the process to issue the certificate, he said.

Once the documents are furnished to the TDR Cell, the officials will conduct the survey of the land parted by the landowner. The roads that were developed by providing TDR rights have already been listed and ATPO has deputed each developed road to accelerate the process of the survey, said the mayor.

After the amendment to the Act, MUDA has issued DRCs in 24 cases to 11,685 square metres of land acquired, he said.

The MCC in the past had issued 485 DRCs for 81,005 square metres of the acquired land. Of which, 47.991.05 square metres of land has been utilised for the development works, he added.