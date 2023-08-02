MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Mangaluru; 3 arrested

The CCB personnel arrested three drug peddlers and seized MDMA (Methylene dioxy methamphetamine), a synthetic drug worth Rs 10 lakh, at Tacchani on Talapady-Devipura road in Ullal taluk.

Acting on a tip-off that three men are engaged in selling MDMA, the Mangaluru CCB sleuths arrested Mohammed Hafeez alias Appi (35), a native of Sajipa and presently residing at Halekote in Ullal, Ameer alias Ammi (34) a resident of Sajipa in Bantwal and Zakir Hussain alias Tachi (28), a resident of Dasaragudde in Pandemangalore.

The police seized 200 gram of MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh, a swift car worth Rs 1.70 lakh, three mobile phones, digital weighing scale, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

The total value of the seized property is Rs 15,70,500. The arrested were procuring MDMA from Bengaluru. A few more are involved in the MDMA peddling and the drive against them will continue, said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said that there is one case pertaining to an attempt to murder, three cases of robbery in Mulki station, NDPS case in Bajpe station, two bike theft cases in Mangaluru South station, theft cases in Shirva, and Padubidri stations against the arrested Zakir Hussain. He had failed to attend the court hearing after availing bail from the court. Hence court issued a warrant against him. While there are attempts to murder in Barke station, assault and issuing threats in Mangaluru East, and murder cases in Bantwal town and Dharmasthala station against Mohammed Hafeez.

A CCB Team led by inspector Shyam Sundar H M and PSI Rajendra B cracked the case.