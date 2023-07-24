MDMA worth Rs 1.25 lakh seized in Mangaluru, one held

The City Crime Branch (CCB) personnel arrested a man on the charges of possessing MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), a synthetic drug at Padil Kembar area in Manglauru.
Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the arrested is Harshith Shetty (29), a resident of Niddel Gokarna Road in Kulashekar. The police have recovered 25 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1.25 lakh along with a mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 1,35,500.
The commissioner said that Shetty was procuring MDMA from Bengaluru and selling it in Mangaluru. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Station. There are a few more peddlers who are part of the network and the drive against peddlers will continue, said the commissioner.
There are nine cases against the arrested including that for theft, assault, attempt to murder and NDPS cases in Udupi and Mangaluru Commissionerate limits.
