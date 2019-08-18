'Measures taken to strengthen Department of Post'

The Central government has taken measures to strengthen Department of Posts. There was a discussion to close down the department during the UPA regime, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Kateel was speaking after inaugurating 53rd Joint Divisional Conference of All India RMS and MMS Group Employees Union at Mangaluru RMS Recreation Club Hall.

The MP said the proposal to close down the department was withdrawn following strong opposition from the then Opposition leaders.

"The Department of Posts has gained importance after the Modi-led government came to power."

Kateel said, "The importance of India Post declined with the advancement in technology. Schemes like Jan Dhan and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana can be easily executed by the postal department itself."

He said measures will be taken to address the woes of RMS and MMS employees.

Employees Union Honorary President P Sheshagiri Rao said that RMS office is in dilapidated condition and needs to be renovated. He also thanked MP for taking a lead in shifting RMS regional office from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Senior Superintendent of Posts Mangaluru Postal Division Shriharsha N, Superintendent of RMS ’Q’ Division Vasantha B and others were present.