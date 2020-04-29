Med students stranded in Malaysia appeal for help

Two MBBS fourth year students from Kasturba Medical College (KMC)-Mangaluru, who are stranded in Malaysia, have appealed to government to help them return to India via a video.

Mahima Gupta and Naveen Mallya had enrolled for a month-long surgery elective course as a part of their course at the International Medical University, in Malaysia.

They landed in Malaysia on March 12 and had booked tickets to return on April 9. However, Malaysia announced the lockdown on March 17 and they had to abandon their plans on returning to India.

In the video, Mallya said, “It is more than a month since the announcement of the lockdown. We are finding it difficult here mentally and financially. It is a burden to pay the rent as well. When government is planning to get back stranded Indians in foreign countries, I appeal to them on helping us to return. There are many Kannadigas stranded in Malayasia.”