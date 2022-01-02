Medal winners in Asian Power Lifting Championship gets rousing welcome

Deepa K S, Venezia Carlos and Deepika Jayaputhran who won gold medals in the Asian Power Lifting Championship at Istanbul in Turkey were accorded a cordial welcome at the Mangaluru International Airport.

Their trainers and family members welcomed them with garlands and shawls. Power lifters from 14 countries had taken part in the championship.

In the 76 kg Masters Classic category, Deppa K S won six gold medals, while Venezia Carlos won four gold medals in the Junior Equipped category, four gold medals in the Classic Category and two silver medals in the Bench Press category.

Deepika won four silver medals in the Junior Equipped Category, four silver medals in the Classic Category and two silver medals in the Bench Press category.

“Participating in the international event itself is prestigious. It was a most memorable moment to hold the Indian flag after winning gold medals at the international event. Last year, I had won silver medals. With the guidance of coach Pradeep Acharya, I could fetch four gold medals this year. I had worked hard during the lockdown. My husband Vasudeva Bhat too has supported me,” said Deepa K S.

“I am participating in the event for the fifth time. I had expected a medal. My aim is to win more medals in the international events,” said Venezia Carlos.

“I am participating in the international meet for the first time. There were senior members in our team. I received good guidance from them,” said Deepika.

Karnataka Power Lifting Association general secretary Sathish Kumar Kudroli, coach Pradeep Kumar Acharya and others were present.

They were welcomed at Sri Kadri Temple by the corporator Shashikala Kava.