Media should keep interest of society in mind, says Heggade

Politics does not deserve too much of media attention as no one benefits from it, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan stressed on Saturday.

“There is too much focus on political stories and political discussions, which has benefited no one,” said Ashwathnarayan while inaugurating the two-day 35th state-level journalists’ conference organised by Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists Association under the aegis of Karnataka State Working Journalists Association

at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall.

He said due to liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation, money had gained importance. Ethics in all professions took a backseat.

“Despite such distractions, journalists have done good work,” emphasised the deputy chief minister.

He felt that if ownership of newspapers was entrusted to a Trust, there will be job security and the morality of journalists will be high.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade said as readers read between lines, a journalist needs to exercise utmost caution while drafting articles.

He said that journalists should emulate cows. The cow, which even eats plastic, gives only white milk.

Print and electronic media should collect information and keeping the interest of society in mind, should deliver ‘Amrutha’ (nectar), he stressed.

“When you look for the good in others, you will end up discovering the best in yours,” he stressed.

Earlier, Taranga magazine editor Sandhya Pai released the conference’s souvenir.

Dr Ashwath Narayan inaugurated a cartoon exhibition and District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated a photography exhibition.

One among a dozen stalls installed at the venue of the conference includes a collection of Prashanth Seth’s rare coins, stamps and postcards. Nirmithi Seva Kendra also erected a stall to highlight the know-how of ground table water.

Prior to the start of the conference, the dailies, logos of tv channels were carried in a decorated palanquin.

Karnataka Working Journalists Association President Shivananda Thagaduru presided over the programme.

MLAs Dr Bharath Shetty, Vedavyas Kamath, U T Khader, MLC K Harish Kumar, DK ZP President Meenakshi Shanthigodu, SCDCC President M N Rajendra Kumar, Adani Group President Kishore Alva, DK Working Journalists Association President Srinivas Nayak, Press Club President Annu Mangaluru and others were present.