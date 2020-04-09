Medical emergency case from Kasargod reaches Talapady

Medical emergency case from Kasargod reaches Talapady

DHNS
Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 22:36 ist

Only one medical emergency case from Kasargod reached the border at Talapady on Thursday.

 After verification by medical team, the patient was allowed to cross the border for treatment. 

The district administration has designated K S Hegde Medical Hospital at Deralakatte to treat non-coronavirus patients entering the district for medical emergency from Kerala via Talapady.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy said that the case received on Thursday was for head injury. A CT scan was done on the patient and later they returned. Surveillance continues at Talapady, he added.

Kasargod
Kerala
Mangaluru
Karnataka
