Medical equipment worth Rs 70 lakh reaches Kodagu

Medical equipment worth Rs 70 lakh, contributed by Scope Foundation of USA, reached the district, on Sunday noon.

On behalf of the foundation, High Court advocate and Congress leader H S Chandramouli symbolically handed over the equipment to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The foundation has also provided the equipment to the Designated Covid Hospital in Mandya.

Chandramouli said that the family of Dr Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General of USA, has contributed the equipment through the foundation. He had requested his friend Dr Hallagere Narasimhamurthy, father of Vivek, for assistance to Kodagu, he said.

The equipment consists of 95,000 N-95 masks, 15 oxygen concentrators, 12,000 three-layered masks, 6,200 face shields, 25 thermometers, 25 tube step-down transfer and 50 wipes.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal and Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra appreciated the gesture by Scope Foundation.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) dean Dr Cariappa, principal Dr Vishan Kumar and administrative officer Nanjundegowda were present, among others.