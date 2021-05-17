Medicines worth ₹1.35 lakh handed over to dist admin

District Pharmacists' Association handed over medicines worth Rs 1.35 lakh to the district administration, for treating Covid-19 patients.

The necessary tablets used in the treatment of Covid-19 were handed over to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, at the DC's office in Madikeri, by District Pharmacists' Association president Ambekal Jeevan Kushalappa.

Assistant drug controller Gurunath, association office-bearers Purushottam, Prasad Gowda, Ambekal Vinod and Vasanth Kumar were present.