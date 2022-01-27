Meet Goldie, the new entry at Mangaluru International Airport!

The dog squad of the aviation security group (ASG) of CISF is responsible for the security of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The unique skill set that the dogs in the squad possess – to sniff out dangerous goods – makes them a handy asset to have and further bolster the security of this vital entity.

The latest addition to this dog squad at MIA is Goldie, a year-old Golden Retriever who has joined Jack, Bruno, and Julie. Goldie incidentally is the fifth member of this squad, that was set up on December 16, 2013. The squad lost the services of Leena recently, due to age related illness. Goldie started active duty at MIA on Thursday after a six-month training at Dog Training School (DTS), Ranchi.

Goldie with his white groomed coat of hair was the cynosure of eyes for all concerned at MIA. With his handler Constable (General Duty) Aktarul Hoque, Goldie joined Jack, the senior most member of the now four-member squad with his handler head constable (GD) M M Auti on a familiarisation drive of the facility on the first day of his duty. The dogs work in shifts with adequate rest.

Handlers train, feed and groom the dogs in their leisure time. Constables D Ashok and Manikanta are the handlers of Julie and Bruno respectively. The squad is housed at its own kennel near the old airport at Bajpe. The ASG has set up an obstacle course and training facility adjacent to the kennel so that the dogs are ship shape in meeting any challenge that they may face in the line of duty.

