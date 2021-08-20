Meeting on Jamma land rights on August 23

Meeting on Jamma land rights on August 23

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Aug 20 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 23:17 ist

A meeting of people from the Vokkaliga community owning Jamma lands will be held at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana at 11 am on August 23.

The meeting will be regarding Jamma land rights and gun license.

A case related to Jamma land rights, between petitioner Capt Chethan and the Union government, is before the High Court.

The people at the meeting will discuss the role of the Vokkaliga people in the case, stated a press release by Zilla Vokkaligara Sangha president S M Changappa.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vokkaliga community
meeting
Jamma land rights
gun license
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

 