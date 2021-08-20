Meeting on Jamma land rights on August 23

A meeting of people from the Vokkaliga community owning Jamma lands will be held at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana at 11 am on August 23.
The meeting will be regarding Jamma land rights and gun license.
A case related to Jamma land rights, between petitioner Capt Chethan and the Union government, is before the High Court.
The people at the meeting will discuss the role of the Vokkaliga people in the case, stated a press release by Zilla Vokkaligara Sangha president S M Changappa.
