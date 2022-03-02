Mega Job fair at A J Engineering College

Mega Job fair at A J Engineering College

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 23:55 ist

A mega job fair will be held at A J Engineering College in Kottara-Kuloor on March 3 from 9 am. 

MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that the job fair is organised by Karnataka Kaushala Abhivridhi Nigama, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department and the district administration.

More than 100 firms including TeamLease, HGS, Tata Communications, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and others will take part.

Students who have degrees in BA, BSc, BCom, ITI, diploma and BE can take part with all required documents, passport size photographs, Aadhaar card and biodata. Each student can apply for a job in three companies. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

A J Engineering College
Job fair
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

 