Mega Job fair at A J Engineering College

A mega job fair will be held at A J Engineering College in Kottara-Kuloor on March 3 from 9 am.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that the job fair is organised by Karnataka Kaushala Abhivridhi Nigama, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department and the district administration.

More than 100 firms including TeamLease, HGS, Tata Communications, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and others will take part.

Students who have degrees in BA, BSc, BCom, ITI, diploma and BE can take part with all required documents, passport size photographs, Aadhaar card and biodata. Each student can apply for a job in three companies.