Merchants’ body for ‘scientific implementation’ of curfew

Members of different merchant organisations in the Dakshina Kannada district urged the government and district administration to implement a scientific weekly curfew instead of the present weekend curfew which is unscientific.

The traders urged the district administration to allow traders including textiles, ready-made garments, footwear dealers, mobile recharging shops and saloons to conduct business during weekends.

The traders said that shops should be allowed to close during the first two days of a week instead of weekends.

It is during weekends that ready-made garments and fancy showrooms witness maximum business, traders told reporters at Balam Bhat Hall.

Activist M G Hegde said, “We have been demanding the inclusion of representatives from traders organisations and economists who have studied problems faced by the businessmen during the lockdown in the district and state-level committees to suggest Covid restrictions.”

“Experts claim that the world has to live with Covid1-19 as it is never-ending. What purpose does weekend lockdown serve then?” he asked.

The weekend curfew has not reduced Covid-19 cases in the country and in the state, he added.

Neither the government nor the Centre has information on the number of shops and beauty parlours closed during the lockdown in the past two years, he said.

He charged that elected representatives and officials had failed to address the problems faced by traders.

Karavali Textiles, Readymade and Footwear Dealers’ Association president K Santhosh Kamath said, “We are not against lockdown. Instead of partial lockdown, let them go for complete lockdown if Covid-19 cases can be reduced through the lockdown.”

The traders are unable to sustain their business due to losses incurred during curfews and lockdowns, he added.

“Many small businessmen are toiling to repay the borrowed loans. Political gatherings, festivals and elections are allowed on one hand, while merchants are punished in the name of lockdown,” he said.

Beauty Parlours’ Association president Babitha said many parlours were closed down following lockdown.

Many women who had opened parlours to support families by availing loans are unable to repay the loans, she said.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Mobile Retailers’ Association president Gurudatt Kamath said many mobile repair shops had been closed down.

Mobile phones also should come under essential services, he added.