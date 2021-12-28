Micro-level containment zones planned to protect economy: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said global agencies, like IMF, had recognised India as the fastest-growing economy in the world.

She was delivering M V Kamath Centenary Memorial Lecture on ‘India and the Post-Pandemic Economic Reset’, organised by the Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) virtually on Tuesday.

The finance minister said that sustainable growth momentum is recorded in India. The nature of savings and investment is changing. A new India is emerging that can confidently deliver and perform.

The prime minister had also initiated climate-friendly energy sources, she added.

Elaborating on the decision taken by the government to prioritise the lives to that of livelihood, the finance minister said that 80 crore people were offered food grains.

The lockdown is imposed in a scientific manner. India has covered 95% of the population for the first dose in less than 12 months and 60% for the second dose. Precautionary shots will be given to frontline workers and vaccination for 15 to 18-year-olds soon, she said.

In order not to harm the economy, micro-level containment zones had been planned, she added.

She said a historically important reset of the economy is taking place. The informal economy is moving towards a formal economy.

Nirmala said there is a need for GST and even micro and nano businesses have realised it. She said the Productivity Linked Incentive scheme is a welcome move for businesses.